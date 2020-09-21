Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Botswana says it has solved the mystery of mass elephant deaths

The Age Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Toxins in water produced by cyanobacteria killed more than 300 elephants in Botswana this year, an investigation has revealed.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Botswana elephant deaths 'caused by toxins'

Botswana elephant deaths 'caused by toxins' 01:01

 Authorities in Botswana say toxins produced by a water-dwelling bacteria caused the deaths of hundreds of elephants, but that many questions remain unanswered. David Doyle reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Natural toxin may explain elephant mystery deaths [Video]

Natural toxin may explain elephant mystery deaths

Hundreds of mysterious elephant deaths in Botswana could be down to a naturally occurring toxin, a senior wildlife official told Reuters. Edward Baran reports,

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:12Published

Related news from verified sources

Botswana says it has solved mystery of mass elephant die-off

Botswana says it has solved mystery of mass elephant die-off Elephants may have ingested toxins produced by bacteria found in waterholes Hundreds of elephants died in Botswana earlier this year from ingesting toxins...
WorldNews

Mystery of hundreds of elephant deaths in Botswana solved

 The sudden deaths of some 330 elephants in northwestern Botswana earlier this year may have occurred because they drank water contaminated by toxic blue-green...
CBC.ca

Botswana: Mass Elephant Deaths Caused By Bacteria

 [Botswana Daily News] Gaborone -- Findings on the mortality of 330 elephants around Seronga area between April and July are linked to cyanobacteria, Department...
allAfrica.com


Tweets about this