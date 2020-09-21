Botswana says it has solved the mystery of mass elephant deaths

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Natural toxin may explain elephant mystery deaths



Hundreds of mysterious elephant deaths in Botswana could be down to a naturally occurring toxin, a senior wildlife official told Reuters. Edward Baran reports, Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:12 Published on July 31, 2020

Related news from verified sources Botswana says it has solved mystery of mass elephant die-off Elephants may have ingested toxins produced by bacteria found in waterholes Hundreds of elephants died in Botswana earlier this year from ingesting toxins...

WorldNews 2 days ago



Mystery of hundreds of elephant deaths in Botswana solved The sudden deaths of some 330 elephants in northwestern Botswana earlier this year may have occurred because they drank water contaminated by toxic blue-green...

CBC.ca 1 day ago



Botswana: Mass Elephant Deaths Caused By Bacteria [Botswana Daily News] Gaborone -- Findings on the mortality of 330 elephants around Seronga area between April and July are linked to cyanobacteria, Department...

allAfrica.com 18 hours ago





