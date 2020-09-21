|
|
|
Botswana says it has solved the mystery of mass elephant deaths
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Toxins in water produced by cyanobacteria killed more than 300 elephants in Botswana this year, an investigation has revealed.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Natural toxin may explain elephant mystery deaths
Hundreds of mysterious elephant deaths in Botswana could be down to a naturally occurring toxin, a senior wildlife official told Reuters. Edward Baran reports,
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:12Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|