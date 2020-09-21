|
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey to be sidelined multiple weeks with ankle injury, per report
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
The Carolina Panthers might be without their star player for at least a few games after Christian McCaffrey suffered an ankle injury on Sunday.
