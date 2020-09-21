Global  
 

Panthers' Christian McCaffrey to be sidelined multiple weeks with ankle injury, per report

USATODAY.com Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
The Carolina Panthers might be without their star player for at least a few games after Christian McCaffrey suffered an ankle injury on Sunday.
