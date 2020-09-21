|
Federal, provincial battle over carbon tax goes before Supreme Court this week
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's carbon tax is going on trial Tuesday. The Supreme Court of Canada is set to hear appeals in three separate cases to determine if the federal carbon-tax legislation is constitutional or if it encroaches unacceptably on areas of provincial jurisdiction.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this