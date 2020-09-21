Global  
 

Federal, provincial battle over carbon tax goes before Supreme Court this week

CBC.ca Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's carbon tax is going on trial Tuesday. The Supreme Court of Canada is set to hear appeals in three separate cases to determine if the federal carbon-tax legislation is constitutional or if it encroaches unacceptably on areas of provincial jurisdiction.
