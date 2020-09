You Might Like

Tweets about this Akshitha🌈 RT @dna: 'Rayudu watching with 3D glasses': Twitter reacts to Vijay Shankar's poor display in SRH vs RCB IPL 2020 clash . . . #IPL2020 #IPL… 1 minute ago DNA 'Rayudu watching with 3D glasses': Twitter reacts to Vijay Shankar's poor display in SRH vs RCB IPL 2020 clash . .… https://t.co/agthliqy5u 8 minutes ago Tanmay Vijay - 1 ball for 10 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂 Rayudu is watching with his 3D glasses on #IPL2020 4 hours ago CA Mayank Kathed RT @Chantabbai92: Hope MSK Prasad is watching Rayudu batting today with 3D 🕶️ glasses on @RayuduAmbati 1 day ago srinumuddarsu I am watching IPL with 3d glasses congrats rayudu ji https://t.co/WDf5yy9Y6J 2 days ago Podili Thanoj Naidu Now msk prasad watching rayudu show with sun proof 3 d glasses 2 days ago Podili Thanoj Naidu @virendersehwag Now msk prasad is watching rayudu show with 3 glasses 2 days ago Podili Thanoj Naidu @ChennaiIPL Now msk prasad watching rayudu show with 3 d glasses 2 days ago