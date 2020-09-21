Global  
 

Airbus Aims For World's First Hydrogen-Powered Commercial Plane By 2035

Monday, 21 September 2020
Airbus Aims For World's First Hydrogen-Powered Commercial Plane By 2035Airbus is aiming to put the world's first hydrogen-powered commercial plane into service by 2035, the European aircraft maker's boss said in remarks published Monday. ......
Airbus looks to the future with hydrogen planes

 The aerospace giant said its hydrogen-fuelled passenger planes could be in service by 2035.
BBC News

Five most luxurious helicopters in the world right now

 Airbus is launching its most luxurious helicopter to date, the ACH160, with prices starting at almost Dh51.5 million ($14 million). The luxury chopper can host..
WorldNews
Airbus shares hit by U.S. tariff measures [Video]

Airbus shares hit by U.S. tariff measures

The U.S. government on Wednesday said it would maintain 15% tariffs on Airbus aircraft and 25% tariffs on other European goods, despite moves by the European Union to resolve a 16-year-old dispute over aircraft subsidies. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:11Published
Europe Inc. plunges into the red [Video]

Europe Inc. plunges into the red

A huge day for earnings Thursday saw bleak numbers for European corporate titans including Renault, Volkswagen and Airbus. But drugmaker AstraZeneca sounded a more positive note. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:37Published

