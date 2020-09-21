Botswana says it has solved mystery of mass elephant die-off Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Elephants may have ingested toxins produced by bacteria found in waterholes Hundreds of elephants died in Botswana earlier this year from ingesting toxins produced by cyanobacteria, according to government officials who say they will be testing waterholes for algal blooms next rainy season to reduce...


