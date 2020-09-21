Global  
 

EU weighs Lukashenko sanctions, meets his Belarus opponent

WorldNews Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
EU weighs Lukashenko sanctions, meets his Belarus opponentBRUSSELS (AP) — European Union foreign ministers on Monday were weighing whether to impose sanctions on dozens of Belarus officials, including President Alexander Lukashenko, after his main opponent urged Europe to “be more brave” in taking action. The EU has drawn up a list of around 40 people it could hit with asset freezes and travel bans in response to irregularities in the Aug. 9 election that gave Lukashenko a sixth term in office, and over the crackdown on protesters that followed....
 Belarus' opposition leader makes a shocking presentation but EU foreign ministers still unable to agree on sanctions.

