EU weighs Lukashenko sanctions, meets his Belarus opponent Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

(AP) — European Union foreign ministers on Monday were weighing whether to impose sanctions on dozens of Belarus officials, including President Alexander Lukashenko , after his main opponent urged Europe to "be more brave" in taking action. The EU has drawn up a list of around 40 people it could hit with asset freezes and travel bans in response to irregularities in the Aug. 9 election that gave Lukashenko a sixth term in office, and over the crackdown on protesters that followed.


