Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Barbara Lagoa, the Cuban-American judicial star who Trump wants as Ruth Bader Ginsburg's replacement in ...

WorldNews Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Barbara Lagoa, the Cuban-American judicial star who Trump wants as Ruth Bader Ginsburg's replacement in ...Barbara Lagoa, the Cuban-American federal appellate judge under consideration by President Donald Trump for the U.S. Supreme Court, is a conservative jurist whose resume includes a role in a heated international custody battle and the distinction of being the first Hispanic woman to serve on Florida`s top court. If picked by Trump and confirmed by the U.S. Senate to replace liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died of pancreatic cancer at age 87 on Friday, Lagoa, 52, would become only the second Hispanic to serve on the Supreme Court, following current Justice Sonia Sotomayor. She would give the court a 6-3 conservative majority. Lagoa has less than a year of experience as a federal...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Women’s rights champion Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies aged 87

Women’s rights champion Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies aged 87 01:00

 Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday at her home inWashington aged 87, setting off a likely intense debate over the appointmentof her replacement. A diminutive yet towering women’s rights champion whobecame the court’s second female justice, Ms Ginsburg died of...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump Promises To Name Replacement For Ruth Bader Ginsburg. [Video]

President Trump Promises To Name Replacement For Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Justice Ginsburg's death is setting up a big fight on Capitol Hill over who should get to name her replacement, and it's thrown a new wrinkle into the presidential election. Debra Alfarone reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:23Published
Trump Admin Looks to Replace SCOTUS Seat [Video]

Trump Admin Looks to Replace SCOTUS Seat

Following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, President Trump has said his administration plans to select a replacement. Cheddar's Megan Pratz reports.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:49Published
Lagoa in 2019 chided judges against making law [Video]

Lagoa in 2019 chided judges against making law

Barbara Lagoa, a Cuban American who was the first Latina judge on Florida's Supreme Court, in 2019 said "it is for the legislature, and not the courts, to make the law."

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:07Published

Related news from verified sources

Barbara Lagoa, the Cuban-American judicial star who Trump wants as Ruth Bader Ginsburg's replacement in US Supreme Court

 Barbara Lagoa, the Cuban-American federal appellate judge under consideration by President Donald Trump for the U.S. Supreme Court, is a conservative jurist...
DNA

Catholic Amy Coney Barrett front-runner as Trump signals Supreme Court nomination plans

 CNA Staff, Sep 19, 2020 / 10:00 am (CNA).- President Donald Trump on Saturday signaled he would soon nominate a potential replacement to the late Supreme Court...
CNA

Race to the White House: Biden to GOP senators - Don't jam through Ginsburg nominee

Race to the White House: Biden to GOP senators - Don't jam through Ginsburg nominee Joe Biden on Sunday slammed President Donald Trump and leading Senate Republicans for trying to jam through a replacement for the late Justice Ruth Bader...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this