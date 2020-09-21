Barbara Lagoa, the Cuban-American judicial star who Trump wants as Ruth Bader Ginsburg's replacement in ...
Monday, 21 September 2020 () Barbara Lagoa, the Cuban-American federal appellate judge under consideration by President Donald Trump for the U.S. Supreme Court, is a conservative jurist whose resume includes a role in a heated international custody battle and the distinction of being the first Hispanic woman to serve on Florida`s top court. If picked by Trump and confirmed by the U.S. Senate to replace liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died of pancreatic cancer at age 87 on Friday, Lagoa, 52, would become only the second Hispanic to serve on the Supreme Court, following current Justice Sonia Sotomayor. She would give the court a 6-3 conservative majority. Lagoa has less than a year of experience as a federal...
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday at her home inWashington aged 87, setting off a likely intense debate over the appointmentof her replacement. A diminutive yet towering women’s rights champion whobecame the court’s second female justice, Ms Ginsburg died of...