Zendaya Is The Youngest Actress To Bag Best Lead Actress Trophy At 72nd Emmy Awards
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Actress Zendaya became the youngest star to win the award for best lead actress at the 72nd Emmy Awards for her ace performance in HBO series, titled Euphoria. The 24 year-old actress also became the second black actress to take home the trophy after Viola Davis for her marvelous performance in How To Get Away With Murder in the...
