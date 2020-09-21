Global  
 

Zendaya Is The Youngest Actress To Bag Best Lead Actress Trophy At 72nd Emmy Awards

WorldNews Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Zendaya Is The Youngest Actress To Bag Best Lead Actress Trophy At 72nd Emmy AwardsActress Zendaya became the youngest star to win the award for best lead actress at the 72nd Emmy Awards for her ace performance in HBO series, titled Euphoria. The 24 year-old actress also became the second black actress to take home the trophy after Viola Davis for her marvelous performance in How To Get Away With Murder in the...
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Zendaya makes history at Emmys

Zendaya makes history at Emmys 00:45

 Zendaya has made history by becoming the youngest winner of an Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series trophy at this years Emmys Awards.

