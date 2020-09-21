|
Microsoft Buys Bethesda, the Company That Makes Hit Games Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, for $7.5 Billion
Microsoft announced Monday that it will buy ZeniMax Media, the company that owns well-known video game publisher Bethesda, for $7.5 billion in cash. It’s one of the most notable video game acquisitions in Microsoft’s history. The company bought Mojang, the studio behind Minecraft, for $2.5 billion in late 2014. That proved to be a boon to the firm as Minecraft surged in popularity, rapidly becoming one of the best-selling games in the world thanks to its simple design and gameplay. ...
Why Microsoft bought Bethesda for $7.5 billionIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Microsoft’s priciest video game acquisition, a $7.5 billion purchase of Bethesda Softworks parent company..
The Verge
Microsoft will honor Bethesda’s PS5 exclusives, but future console releases will be ‘case-by-case’Following the announcement of Microsoft’s $7.5 billion acquisition of Bethesda Softworks parent company ZeniMax — owner of Doom, Fallout, and more — some..
The Verge
Xbox Game Pass subscribers jump 50 percent to 15 million in less than six monthsIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Microsoft is revealing today that it now has 15 million Xbox Game Pass subscribers. That’s up 50 percent..
The Verge
Microsoft’s latest environmental pledge tackles water scarcityThe Microsoft Asia-Pacific Research and Development Group (ARD) is pictured at Zhongguancun on August 16, 2020 in Beijing, China. | Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty..
The Verge
Microsoft acquires ZeniMax Media, 'Fallout' publisher Bethesda Softworks for $7.5BMicrosoft announced Monday it will acquire ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion. The deal includes Bethesda Softworks, publisher of Fallout and Doom.
USATODAY.com
Microsoft is acquiring Bethesda Softworks parent company ZeniMaxBethesda Softworks
Microsoft has agreed to acquire ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Doom and Fallout studio Bethesda Softworks, for $7.5 billion..
The Verge
Minecraft is now available for PlayStation VR as a free updateMinecraft’s PlayStation VR update is available now to download. Developer Mojang Studios announced the update earlier this month but hadn’t previously said..
The Verge
