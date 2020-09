Ellen DeGeneres Vows Her Workplace Will Be Toxic No More



Comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has publicly promised to turn over a new leaf in how her show is run. According to HuffPost, a contrite Degeneres pledged to make a fresh start as she kicked.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34 Published 2 hours ago

'Starting a new chapter': Ellen DeGeneres addresses toxic workplace allegations



The longtime talk show host said she learned things happened at "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that "never should have happened." Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti Duration: 00:57 Published 4 hours ago