Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Emmys In Memoriam segment leaves off Kelly Preston, Kobe Bryant, Nick Cordero, viewers react

USATODAY.com Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Viewers of the Emmy Awards Sunday night didn't see a few famous faces in the memoriam segment, including Nick Cordero, Kobe Bryant and Kelly Preston.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kelly Preston Kelly Preston American actress and model

Kelly Preston died at home reveals death certificate [Video]

Kelly Preston died at home reveals death certificate

Kelly Preston's death certificate has revealed the 57-year-old actress passed away at home.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published

Emmy Award Emmy Award American television production award

2020 Emmy Awards ceremony goes virtual

 The Emmys on Sunday night was the biggest live virtual awards show yet during the coronavirus pandemic. Entertainment Tonight host Kevin Frazier joined CBSN to..
CBS News

Jerry Harris to Remain in Custody After Arrest on Child Pornography Charge

 A lawyer for Mr. Harris, star of the Emmy-winning Netflix series “Cheer,” waived his initial hearings on Monday.
NYTimes.com
Schitt’s Creek, Succession and Watchmen steal the show at the ‘Pandemmys’ [Video]

Schitt’s Creek, Succession and Watchmen steal the show at the ‘Pandemmys’

The TV shows Schitt’s Creek, Succession and Watchmen were the big winners at the Emmy Awards on Sunday - this year dubbed ‘The Pandemmys’ due to the ceremony being held virtually amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:18Published

Kobe Bryant Kobe Bryant American basketball player

Pau Gasol, wife name baby after Kobe Bryant's daughter, Gianna

 Vannesa Bryant will be the child's godmother.
CBS News

Pau Gasol Names Newborn After Kobe's Daughter, Gianna

 Kobe Bryant's former teammate, Pau Gasol, just paid perhaps the greatest tribute to him and his late daughter, Gianna Bryant, by bestowing her name onto his own..
TMZ.com
Kevin Hart 'had a blast' at basketball camp with late Kobe Bryant [Video]

Kevin Hart 'had a blast' at basketball camp with late Kobe Bryant

Kevin Hart has opened up about the time he spent at a basketball camp with his late friend Kobe Bryant.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

Nick Cordero Nick Cordero Canadian actor

Zach Braff pays tribute to late friend Nick Cordero with tattoo [Video]

Zach Braff pays tribute to late friend Nick Cordero with tattoo

Zach Braff has honoured his late friend Nick Cordero by getting a tattoo of the Broadway star.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published
Amanda Kloots to move into home bought with Nick Cordero before his de*th [Video]

Amanda Kloots to move into home bought with Nick Cordero before his de*th

Amanda Kloots has started preparations to move into the home that she and Nick Cordero purchased before the Broadway star's de*th.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Artist creates portrait of Kobe Bryant with written words [Video]

Artist creates portrait of Kobe Bryant with written words

Nick Montgomery, an artist from Fresno, CA, wanted to create something special after the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other victims. After four months of hand cramping..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 02:05Published
Nick Wright: Dame shows up like Kobe, but LeBron is always the cure-all and will continue to be for the Lakers this season [Video]

Nick Wright: Dame shows up like Kobe, but LeBron is always the cure-all and will continue to be for the Lakers this season

Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the caliber of Damian Lillard stacked up to that of Allen Iverson, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Michael Jordan and many others. That being said, he is not..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:33Published
Nick Wright talks Luka Doncic's ceiling, compares him to greats such as Larry Bird & Kobe Bryant [Video]

Nick Wright talks Luka Doncic's ceiling, compares him to greats such as Larry Bird & Kobe Bryant

Nick Wright reacts to Luka's win and Giannis' comments about a ceiling. Nick compares Luka to greats like Larry Bird and Kobe Bryant.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:23Published

Related news from verified sources

'Kobe!': AD channels Lakers legend with buzzer 3

 As the Nuggets mounted a comeback in Sunday's Game 2, the Lakers needed only to look at their jerseys -- featuring the "Black Mamba" design that Kobe Bryant...
ESPN

Emmys In Memoriam segment leaves off Kelly Preston, Kobe Bryant, Nick Cordero, viewers react

 Viewers of the Emmy Awards Sunday night didn't see a few famous faces in the memoriam segment, including Nick Cordero, Kobe Bryant and Kelly Preston.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •FOXNews.comE! OnlineDaily Caller

Naomi Osaka wears Kobe Bryant jersey at press conference after winning US Open title

 Japan's Naomi Osaka, who won the US Open title, wore a jersey of late former Basketball player Kobe Bryant during her post-match press conference. "After...
Mid-Day Also reported by •SOHHContactMusic

Tweets about this