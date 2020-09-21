Emmys In Memoriam segment leaves off Kelly Preston, Kobe Bryant, Nick Cordero, viewers react

Nick Wright: Dame shows up like Kobe, but LeBron is always the cure-all and will continue to be for the Lakers this season



Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the caliber of Damian Lillard stacked up to that of Allen Iverson, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Michael Jordan and many others. That being said, he is not..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:33 Published on August 12, 2020