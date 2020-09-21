|
Emmys In Memoriam segment leaves off Kelly Preston, Kobe Bryant, Nick Cordero, viewers react
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Viewers of the Emmy Awards Sunday night didn't see a few famous faces in the memoriam segment, including Nick Cordero, Kobe Bryant and Kelly Preston.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kelly Preston American actress and model
Kelly Preston died at home reveals death certificate
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:56Published
Emmy Award American television production award
2020 Emmy Awards ceremony goes virtualThe Emmys on Sunday night was the biggest live virtual awards show yet during the coronavirus pandemic. Entertainment Tonight host Kevin Frazier joined CBSN to..
CBS News
Jerry Harris to Remain in Custody After Arrest on Child Pornography ChargeA lawyer for Mr. Harris, star of the Emmy-winning Netflix series “Cheer,” waived his initial hearings on Monday.
NYTimes.com
Schitt’s Creek, Succession and Watchmen steal the show at the ‘Pandemmys’
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:18Published
Kobe Bryant American basketball player
Pau Gasol, wife name baby after Kobe Bryant's daughter, GiannaVannesa Bryant will be the child's godmother.
CBS News
Pau Gasol Names Newborn After Kobe's Daughter, GiannaKobe Bryant's former teammate, Pau Gasol, just paid perhaps the greatest tribute to him and his late daughter, Gianna Bryant, by bestowing her name onto his own..
TMZ.com
Kevin Hart 'had a blast' at basketball camp with late Kobe Bryant
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
Nick Cordero Canadian actor
Zach Braff pays tribute to late friend Nick Cordero with tattoo
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published
Amanda Kloots to move into home bought with Nick Cordero before his de*th
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this