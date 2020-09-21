How to watch the Emmys 2020 winning TV shows: 'Schitt's Creek,' 'Succession,' and more

Sir David Attenborough reflects on his extraordinary career in ‘A Life On Our Planet’



Sir David Attenborough's extraordinary life and career is celebrated in a newfilm premiering in theaters in September and on Netflix. Attenborough alsooffers a stark warning about the destruction to natural habitats and fragileecosystems he's witnessed across the decades and the devastating impactclimate change is having on the planet. The film - created by SilverbackFilms, the team behind Attenborough's acclaimed "Planet Earth" and "BluePlanet" series, and WWF, the world's leading conservation organisation - wasoriginally supposed to premiere in theaters in April 2020 but had to bepostponed because of the pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:53 Published on January 1, 1970