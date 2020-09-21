Global  
 

How to watch the Emmys 2020 winning TV shows: 'Schitt's Creek,' 'Succession,' and more

USATODAY.com Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
You can stream 2020 Emmys winning shows like 'Schitt's Creek,' 'Watchmen,' 'The Morning Show,' and more on Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max.
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Published
News video: Schitt’s Creek, Succession and Watchmen steal the show at the ‘Pandemmys’

Schitt’s Creek, Succession and Watchmen steal the show at the ‘Pandemmys’ 01:19

 The TV shows Schitt’s Creek, Succession and Watchmen were the big winners at the Emmy Awards on Sunday - this year dubbed ‘The Pandemmys’ due to the ceremony being held virtually amid the coronavirus outbreak.View on euronews

Emmys In Memoriam segment leaves off Kelly Preston, Kobe Bryant, Nick Cordero, viewers react

 Viewers of the Emmy Awards Sunday night didn't see a few famous faces in the memoriam segment, including Nick Cordero, Kobe Bryant and Kelly Preston.
USATODAY.com

2020 Emmy Awards ceremony goes virtual

 The Emmys on Sunday night was the biggest live virtual awards show yet during the coronavirus pandemic. Entertainment Tonight host Kevin Frazier joined CBSN to..
CBS News

Jerry Harris to Remain in Custody After Arrest on Child Pornography Charge

 A lawyer for Mr. Harris, star of the Emmy-winning Netflix series “Cheer,” waived his initial hearings on Monday.
NYTimes.com

Primetime Emmy Awards go virtual for live show

 "Schitt's Creek" became the first show to sweep the comedy category in the history of the Emmy Awards. Nominees and winners also promoted messages of social..
CBS News

Schitt's Creek is a real place, and you can visit it in upstate New York

 The Beekman 1802 Mercantile in Sharon Springs partnered with Canadian TV show Schitt's Creek to bring the Rose Apothecary to life in Upstate New York.
USATODAY.com

Emmy Awards 2020: Schitt's Creek wins nine awards at the Emmys

 The ceremony went ahead despite the coronavirus pandemic, with all the nominees watching from home.
BBC News

ShowBiz Minute: Emmys, 'Nomadland,' US Box Office

 A sweep for 'Schitt's Creek,' 'Succession' tops Emmy Awards; Chloé Zhao's 'Nomadland' wins TIFF People's Choice Award; Outlook not improving for beleaguered US..
USATODAY.com

Sir David Attenborough reflects on his extraordinary career in ‘A Life On Our Planet’ [Video]

Sir David Attenborough reflects on his extraordinary career in ‘A Life On Our Planet’

Sir David Attenborough's extraordinary life and career is celebrated in a newfilm premiering in theaters in September and on Netflix. Attenborough alsooffers a stark warning about the destruction to natural habitats and fragileecosystems he's witnessed across the decades and the devastating impactclimate change is having on the planet. The film - created by SilverbackFilms, the team behind Attenborough's acclaimed "Planet Earth" and "BluePlanet" series, and WWF, the world's leading conservation organisation - wasoriginally supposed to premiere in theaters in April 2020 but had to bepostponed because of the pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

Emmys 2020: The biggest losers (including Netflix), on an unusual night

 Jennifer Aniston and more big stars were passed over during Sunday's Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
USATODAY.com

'Selling Sunset' Star Christine Quinn Says 'Thirsty Bitches' Banking on Season 4

 "Selling Sunset" star Christine Quinn feels very confident Netflix will bring back the hit show for a fourth season ... which she calls good vibes for her and..
TMZ.com

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's Reunion, DC's 'Harley Quinn' Renewed at HBO Max & More | THR News [Video]

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's Reunion, DC's 'Harley Quinn' Renewed at HBO Max & More | THR News

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston unite with other big stars for a virtual table read of ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’ and DC’s animated breakout hit ‘Harley Quinn’ has been renewed by HBO Max. Here are today's (9/18) top stories.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:00Published
'Fresh Prince Of Bel Air' Reunion Coming To HBO Max This Thanksgiving [Video]

'Fresh Prince Of Bel Air' Reunion Coming To HBO Max This Thanksgiving

The remaining cast of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" has announced a reunion. The cast will be reuniting on HBO Max in honor of the show's 30th anniversary. According to CNN, the reunion will be an unscripted special looking back at the series and its impact on society. The sitcom's star, Will Smith, will be joined by co-stars Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid. Alfonso Ribeiro as well as recurring co-star DJ Jazzy Jeff will also be part of the reunion.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Ryan Coogler's Emotional Tribute to Chadwick Boseman, HBO Max's 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' Reunion & More News | THR News [Video]

Ryan Coogler's Emotional Tribute to Chadwick Boseman, HBO Max's 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' Reunion & More News | THR News

Ryan Coogler shares an emotional tribute to Chadwick Boseman, the cast of 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' will reunite for a special on HBO Max and the 'Game of Thrones' creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will adapt 'The Three-Body Problem.'

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:20Published
HBO Max Set to Stream 'West Wing' Reunion Special | THR News [Video]

HBO Max Set to Stream 'West Wing' Reunion Special | THR News

The cast of 'The West Wing' will reunite for a theatrical stage presentation of an episode that will stream in the fall on HBO Max (a date hasn't been set).

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:21Published

New trailers: Your Honor, Chicago 7, and a little show called The Mandalorian

 I was on a bit of a Star Wars kick the past week, watching The Empire Strikes Back, Rogue One, and The Last Jedi, inspired partly by the great news of a new..
The Verge
Disney+ On Track To Surpass Hulu Subscribers By 2024 [Video]

Disney+ On Track To Surpass Hulu Subscribers By 2024

Insider Intelligence publishes research and forecasts on the Media, Advertising, and Marketing industry. According to their latest estimates for over-the-top video services in the US, change is coming. Disney+ will have 72.4 million users this year, representing 32.1% of OTT viewers. Additionally, the Disney+ audience size is on track to surpass that of Hulu by 2024. Since its launch, Disney+ has been able to grow quickly by using a low price point.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
CloudFlare Points Finger At CenturyLink For Crashed Customers' Websites [Video]

CloudFlare Points Finger At CenturyLink For Crashed Customers' Websites

The internet service Cloudflare is supposed to keep websites up and running, and prevent direct denial of service attacks. A DDS attack is when massive networks of computers send malicious traffic to websites in order to take them offline. Unfortunately, CNN reports Cloudfare was down itself Sunday, taking dozens of websites and online services along with it. Hulu, the PlayStation Network, Xbox Live, Feedly, Discord, and dozens of other services reported connectivity problems Sunday morning.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published
'Fresh Prince Of Bel Air' Reboot In the Works, Zac Efron to Star in 'Three Men and a Baby' & More | THR News [Video]

'Fresh Prince Of Bel Air' Reboot In the Works, Zac Efron to Star in 'Three Men and a Baby' & More | THR News

The "Fresh Prince Of Bel Air" is getting a dramatic reboot after a YouTube trailer went viral, Zac Efron is on board to star in 'Three Men and a Baby' and the once famously shelved episode of 'Black-ish' titled "Please, Baby, Please" is headed Hulu.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:26Published

Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara Talk 'Schitt's' Success [Video]

Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara Talk 'Schitt's' Success

During their 2016 on-set interview with Cheryl Hickey, "Schitt's Creek" stars Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara share why they think the show is so well received.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:30Published
Study: To Reduce Dementia Risk, Get 'Goldilocks' Amount Of Sleep [Video]

Study: To Reduce Dementia Risk, Get 'Goldilocks' Amount Of Sleep

A new study reports that when it comes to sleep, it's actually possible to get too much of a good thing. According to UPI, research shows getting too much or too little sleep may increase the risk for..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:43Published
2020 Emmys: The Major Snubs | THR News [Video]

2020 Emmys: The Major Snubs | THR News

With 'Schitt's Creek's comedy category sweep, awards favorite 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' was shut out of the major categories handed out during the ABC broadcast.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:37Published

'The show must go on': Actor Vivek Oberoi on being back to the sets
newKerala.com Also reported by •HNGN

Billy Crudup wins his first Emmy Award for supporting role in The Morning Show

 Billy Crudup on Sunday (local time) took home his first Primetime Emmy Award, as he won the trophy in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama...
Mid-Day Also reported by •MacRumours.comengadget

'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' won't arrive until 2021

 Marvel fans awaiting the debut of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will have to wait a little longer than expected. As confirmed on the official Disney Plus...
engadget


