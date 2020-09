Susan Metcalfe Race against time as at least one third of pilot whales stranded off Tasmania's coast have died https://t.co/89zDDBN3wX 4 minutes ago MiaPolerina RT @SBSNews: Rescuers say a third of about 270 pilot whales stranded off Tasmania's west coast have died, as efforts begin to save the rema… 10 minutes ago 🚨Pop a 911🚨 RT @BBCWorld: There is a race against time to save around 270 whales who have become stuck on two sand banks and a beach off the coast of T… 12 minutes ago SBS News Rescuers say a third of about 270 pilot whales stranded off Tasmania's west coast have died, as efforts begin to sa… https://t.co/HysPidn8kX 20 minutes ago