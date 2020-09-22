Global  
 

Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin form new NASCAR team, hire Bubba Wallace as driver

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
NBA legend Michael Jordan becomes first Black majority owner of a full-time NASCAR Cup Series team since Hall of Famer Wendell Scott in the 1970s.
NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR Cup Series Top tier auto racing division within NASCAR

