Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin form new NASCAR team, hire Bubba Wallace as driver
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
NBA legend Michael Jordan becomes first Black majority owner of a full-time NASCAR Cup Series team since Hall of Famer Wendell Scott in the 1970s.
NASCAR Cup Series Top tier auto racing division within NASCAR
