'I want them to do it': Donald Trump says he welcomes second impeachment over Supreme Court seat
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Trump said he wants Democrats to launch a second impeachment probe if he tries to push through his Supreme Court pick to replace Ruth Bader Ginsberg.
