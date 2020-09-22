Global  
 

'I want them to do it': Donald Trump says he welcomes second impeachment over Supreme Court seat

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Trump said he wants Democrats to launch a second impeachment probe if he tries to push through his Supreme Court pick to replace Ruth Bader Ginsberg.
Video Credit: KHSL - Published
News video: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away

 Justice Ginsburg was the second woman to sit on the Supreme Court. She was a nominee of former President Bill Clinton.

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

New film examines how Trump and Biden have handled times of crisis

 Filmmaker Michael Kirk's latest film for Frontline is "The Choice 2020: Trump vs. Biden." He joined "Red and Blue" to discuss how the documentary analyzes the..
CBS News

Lagoa’s Role in Florida Will Be a Big Factor in Trump’s Supreme Court Pick

 Judge Barbara Lagoa lacks some of the usual credentials of a Supreme Court justice, but her roots in the Cuban-American community could make her an attractive..
NYTimes.com
Biden makes case to Wisconsin blue-collar voters [Video]

Biden makes case to Wisconsin blue-collar voters

[NFA] Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden appears to be leading President Donald Trump among likely voters in Wisconsin, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released on Monday. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:49Published

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

How the Supreme Court Could Affect Voting Rules on Election Day

 A number of legal battles over voting rights are already in the pipeline. Any ruling this fall could resonate nationwide.
NYTimes.com

What Justice Ginsburg's death means for the Affordable Care Act

 Justice Ginsburg's death could impact the future of the Affordable Care Act. A case challenging the act is set to be heard by the Supreme Court in November. Jess..
CBS News

Republicans push to fill Supreme Court vacancy before November elections

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says President Trump's eventual Supreme Court nominee will receive a vote on the Senate floor. CBS News congressional..
CBS News

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Political battle begins over Justice Ginsburg's successor

 Washington is gearing up for a tense political battle over who will replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Many Republicans are pushing for the process to be..
CBS News

Pennsylvania sees surge in GOP voter registration

 Republicans have registered seven times more voters in Pennsylvania than Democrats have since 2016, according to a new Politico article. The author of that..
CBS News

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death reshapes political landscape

 The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has become a top campaign issue. CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid and Boston Globe deputy..
CBS News

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader Ginsburg United States Supreme Court Justice

9/21/20: Red and Blue

 Fallout from Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death; Frontline doc examines 'choice' between candidates
CBS News

