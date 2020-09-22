Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Microsoft grabs some of world’s biggest video games in $10.4b deal

The Age Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Microsoft has just landed a major blow in its decades-long battle with its video game industry rival Sony.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published
News video: Microsoft buys Bethesda/ZeniMax in stunning $7.5 billion deal

Microsoft buys Bethesda/ZeniMax in stunning $7.5 billion deal 01:00

 Microsoft announced that it has purchased ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda Softworks, for $7.5 billion.Phil Spencer, the Head of Xbox at Microsoft, revealed the news in a post on the official Xbox blog.The deal is effective immediately and includes all the publishers and developers under...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Games with Amazing Third Person Melee Combat [Video]

Top 10 Games with Amazing Third Person Melee Combat

These video games have you fighting baddies with skill, style and substance. For this list, we’ll be looking at games that get third-person melee combat right.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:10Published
10 Open World Games Everyone Broke [Video]

10 Open World Games Everyone Broke

These aren't bugs, they're features! For this video, we’re looking at games that can be torn apart if you know what to do - whether this is because they have a great modding community or they’re..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 09:21Published
Gaming History: When Minecraft Was the Most Important Thing Ever | MojoPlays [Video]

Gaming History: When Minecraft Was the Most Important Thing Ever | MojoPlays

Some games are released to huge hype and become instant classics. Others don’t deliver and are quickly forgotten. Some fly under the radar and become cult favorites over time. And a few games..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 08:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Microsoft Buys Bethesda, the Company That Makes Hit Games Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, for $7.5 Billion

Microsoft Buys Bethesda, the Company That Makes Hit Games Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, for $7.5 Billion Microsoft announced Monday that it will buy ZeniMax Media, the company that owns well-known video game publisher Bethesda, for $7.5 billion in cash. It’s one...
WorldNews Also reported by •The Verge

Tweets about this