|
Luis Suarez reportedly agrees deal to join Atletico Madrid
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has agreed a deal with the club to end his contract and settled on personal terms with Atletico Madrid, according to reports in Spain on Monday. The...
|
|
|
