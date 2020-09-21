Luis Suarez reportedly agrees deal to join Atletico Madrid

Thiago Alcantara: Liverpool's new signing in profile



Liverpool have completed the signing of Bayern Munich midfielder ThiagoAlcantara on a four-year contract. The Spain international, who was in thelast year of his deal with the Bundesliga club, arrives for an initial fee of£20million. Manager Jurgen Klopp insists the 29-year-old’s arrival will not“negatively impact” any player in his squad despite Georginio Wijnaldum beingheavily linked to Barcelona.

