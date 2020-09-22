|
Raiders open new Las Vegas stadium with statement win over Saints
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
The Raiders opened Allegiant Stadium with a game to remember as Derek Carr and Co. notched a signature win against the Saints.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Las Vegas Raiders National Football League franchise in Las Vegas, Nevada
Las Vegas Raiders set to unveil $1.9 billion Allegiant Stadium, known as the 'Death Star,' on 'Monday Night Football'The Las Vegas Raiders will put their shiny new stadium in the spotlight, but fans won't be allowed into Allegiant Stadium until next year.
USATODAY.com
Las Vegas Largest city in Nevada
'90 Day Fiance' Larissa Lima Arrested by ICE After Cam Girl Show"90 Day Fiance" star Larissa Lima has been arrested by ICE ... TMZ has confirmed. Larissa was taken into custody Saturday at her and her boyfriend, Eric Nichols'..
TMZ.com
Coronavirus updates: Las Vegas bars, breweries to reopen Sunday; Texas eases business restrictions; India reports 96K more cases in 24 hoursBars in Las Vegas reopen Sunday. Texas to relax restrictions for businesses, except bars. India reports 96K more cases in 24 hours. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com
Chad Johnson Wants to Make Nice with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro After Jen Harley PDAChad Johnson says Jen Harley's making him look like an a**hole after their Vegas hookup, which he claims is unfair ... but he also wants to squash any brewing..
TMZ.com
Allegiant Stadium Domed football stadium in Paradise, Nevada
Saint One who has been recognized for having an exceptional degree of holiness, sanctity, and virtue
Derek Carr American football quarterback
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this