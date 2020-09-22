Global  
 

Raiders open new Las Vegas stadium with statement win over Saints

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
The Raiders opened Allegiant Stadium with a game to remember as Derek Carr and Co. notched a signature win against the Saints.
News video: Energy at Allegiant Stadium is electric after Raiders' win

Energy at Allegiant Stadium is electric after Raiders' win 01:10

 The energy at Allegiant Stadium is electric after the Raiders' first Las Vegas home game win.

