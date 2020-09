May, Goldstein miss out as All-Australian shortlist of 40 announced Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Demons key backman Steven May and North Melbourne ruckman Todd Goldstein were both overlooked for the shortlist of the best 40 players this year from which the All-Australian team will be selected and announced on Thursday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this