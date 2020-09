You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Great-grandmother, 92, survives severe bout of Covid-19 in the Philippines



A 92-year-old woman in the Philippines survived a severe bout of Covid-19 condition staying at home with her grandchildren taking care of her. Antonina Gargoles contracted the virus on July 23 when.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:14 Published on August 26, 2020

Related news from verified sources Asia Today: Duterte extends virus calamity status by a year MANILA, Philippines (AP) — President Rodrigo Duterte says he has extended a state of calamity in the entire Philippines by a year to allow the government to...

SeattlePI.com 12 hours ago





