Jail for teary Tinder temptress who used app as a 'hunting ground' Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Former VIP gambler Jocelyn Zakhour gets 4½ years jailed for conning two men she met on Tinder out of a combined $790,000 and threatening one of her victims. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this