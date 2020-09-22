Global  
 

Plans for fans to return to sporting events in October called off

BBC News Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Plans for fans to return to watch live sport in England from 1 October will not go ahead, says cabinet office minister Michael Gove.
Coronavirus: Plans for fans to return to sporting events in October called off

 Plans for fans to return to watch live sport in England from 1 October will not go ahead, says cabinet office minister Michael Gove.
BBC News

