Jackie Stallone, celebrity astrologer, Sylvester Stallone's eccentric mother, dies at 98
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Jackie Stallone, the colorful mother of Sylvester Stallone, died Monday at age 98. She was a "true revolutionary gal," wrote musician son Frank.
