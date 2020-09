COVID-19: Work from home if you can



Michael Gove says people should work from home once more as part of new measures to tackle a surge in cases of COVID-19. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 13:24 Published 3 hours ago

Gove: People must now work from home if they can



Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said people should now work from home ifthey can, in efforts to “restrain” social mixing as much as possible. “Ifpeople can work from home, they should,” he.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52 Published 4 hours ago