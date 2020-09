You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Autumnal Equinox marks the first day of fall, wonderful holidays



Colorful foliage and cool temperatures come with the 'Autumnal Equinox', marking the first day of fall. Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) Duration: 00:38 Published 7 hours ago Here's what you need to know about Tuesday's partisan primary election



Wisconsin will hold its fall partisan primary on Tuesday, August 11. If you were wondering where you could vote or what you need to bring to the polls, look no further. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 01:44 Published on August 11, 2020

Tweets about this