Leighton Buzzard hit by third earthquake in two weeks
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Leighton Buzzard hit by third earthquake in two weeks
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 (
1 hour ago
)
The British Geological Survey says provisional data suggests it was a 3.0-magnitude tremor.
