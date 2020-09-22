A nature-based Liverpool is on the way Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The English city is renaturing itself, hence becoming more resilient to climate change and improving citizens’ quality of life. A decisive contribution comes from a series of nature-based solutions recently installed as part of the European project URBAN GreenUP To date, 70% of Europe's population lives in cities, a figure which is expected to increase to over 80% in just thirty years. The consequences of such aggressive urbanisation are already tangible, ranging from health issues to environmental disasters. But what we are harming is what can save us, as nature inspires innovative ideas for making our cities more liveable and resilient to climate change. These ideas are called nature-based... 👓 View full article

