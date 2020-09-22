Global  
 

'Spit on homeless man': Shore School year 12s plan crime-filled muck-up day

The Age Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Police have been alerted to student plans for a muck up day activity that would include assaults, trespassing, drug-taking and other illegal activities.
