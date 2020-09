Video Credit: Oneindia - Published 1 week ago SRH vs RCB : RCB wins opening match of IPL 13 to end 3-year jinx | Oneindia Sports 01:53 The Royal Challengers Bangalore started off their IPL 2020 campaign with a 10-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on Monday. It was also their first win in an opening match of the Indian Premier League since 2016, ending a 3-year jinx. That was also the year when RCB had their best performance...