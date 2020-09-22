Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UN General Assembly: Guterres warns against 'new Cold War'

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Trump, Bolsonaro, Erdogan and Xi are among those opening the General Assembly 75th anniversary debate. The body's secretary general warned about rising tensions between China and the US.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch: PM Modi's programme at UN General Assembly amid Covid

Watch: PM Modi's programme at UN General Assembly amid Covid 05:29

 India's Permanent Representative to United Nations TS Tirumurti spoke on the upcoming General Assembly session. Tirumurti said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address will be the highlight of India's participation. PM Modi will participate in two debates in the high-level segments beginning from...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

UN General Assembly Gets Underway Virtually [Video]

UN General Assembly Gets Underway Virtually

The United Nations General Assembly begins its annual session today, but like so many other events it's going virtual.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:27Published
'We need to avoid Cold War between China and US' [Video]

'We need to avoid Cold War between China and US'

UN Secretary General António Guterres warns against a growing schism between the US and China.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 02:59Published

Related news from verified sources

UN General Assembly: World must prevent new Cold War, Guterres warns

 Secretary-General António Guterres made the comments amid a rise in US-China tensions.
BBC News

UN chief warns first virtual leaders’ summit of ‘epochal’ health crisis

 Secretary-general Antonio Guterres has warned the UN’s first virtual meeting of global leaders that the world is facing an “epochal” health crisis, the...
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this