Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell and the Republican Party play victims. Don't let them.
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
With the Supreme Court vacancy or anything else, only the Republicans think rules, honesty and comity are for suckers. Stop engaging in both-sidesism.
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Despite Claims, Trump Rarely Uses Wartime Law in Battle Against CovidThe president often criticized the Defense Production Act as anti-business. Now he’s campaigning on having frequently used the law to ramp up production of..
NYTimes.com
Trump calls on U.N. to hold 'China accountable' for virus
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:48Published
Watch live: Trump makes campaign swing through PennsylvaniaPolling shows former Vice President Joe Biden is leading President Trump slightly in the state.
CBS News
US reaches 200K coronavirus deaths as Trump praises administration for doing 'phenomenal job' with pandemicIn March, Trump said keeping the death toll between 100,000 to 200,000 people would have indicated that his administration had "done a very good job."
USATODAY.com
Mitch McConnell U.S. Republican Senator from Kentucky, Senate Majority Leader
Romney backs vote on Trump's Supreme Court nomineeRomney's support for moving forward with the confirmation process provides crucial backing to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
CBS News
Ginsburg’s Death and Trump’s Emerging Legal Coup D’EtatOn Friday, Supreme Court Justice, Ginsburg, died. Mitch McConnell are Donald Trump now moving rapidly to replace with a 3rd right wing nominee to the SCOTUS...
WorldNews
Republicans push to fill Supreme Court vacancy before November electionsSenate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says President Trump's eventual Supreme Court nominee will receive a vote on the Senate floor. CBS News congressional..
CBS News
GOP senators push to fill Ginsburg's seat before Election DaySenate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell vows to hold a confirmation vote soon on President Trump's Supreme Court nominee. Nancy Cordes reports.
CBS News
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
President Donald Trump to announce Supreme Court nominee to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat on SaturdayTrump has said he wants the Senate to vote on his nominee by Election Day, and prominent Republicans say they have the votes to confirm his pick.
USATODAY.com
Republicans appear to have support for vote on Trump Supreme Court nominee after Romney backs push to fill vacancySen. Mitt Romney's backing means Republicans appear to have the support in the Senate to approve a Trump nominee to the Supreme Court.
USATODAY.com
Ginsburg Supreme Court: Republicans secure vote for replacementSenator Mitt Romney of Utah has said he would support a vote on President Trump's court nominee.
BBC News
House to vote on bill to fund government through DecemberRepublicans have slammed the bill for not including funds to assist farmers.
CBS News
Absentee Voting: Has Trump Handicapped The Republican Party's Efforts?A Republican vote-by-mail campaign in swing states may be undercut by President Trump’s rhetoric about election fraud.
NYTimes.com
Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States
Romney supports holding vote on SCOTUS nomineeSen. Mitt Romney supports voting to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat on the Supreme Court, all but ensuring President Trump has the backing..
USATODAY.com
Senator Ted Cruz on filling Ruth Bader Ginsburg's vacant Supreme Court seatSenator Ted Cruz joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the Senate fight to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's vacant Supreme Court seat with President Trump's forthcoming..
CBS News
