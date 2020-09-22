Global  
 

Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell and the Republican Party play victims. Don't let them.

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
With the Supreme Court vacancy or anything else, only the Republicans think rules, honesty and comity are for suckers. Stop engaging in both-sidesism.
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Ginsburg's Death Thrusts America Into An Unprecedented Culture War

Ginsburg's Death Thrusts America Into An Unprecedented Culture War 01:20

 On Friday, CNN reported that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at ate 87. Her death is being mourned around the country. Ginsburg is a trailblazing legend and a lion of liberal jurisprudence. Now, a fierce new political battle is brewing. There are just 45 days left before the...

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Despite Claims, Trump Rarely Uses Wartime Law in Battle Against Covid

 The president often criticized the Defense Production Act as anti-business. Now he’s campaigning on having frequently used the law to ramp up production of..
NYTimes.com
Trump calls on U.N. to hold 'China accountable' for virus [Video]

Trump calls on U.N. to hold 'China accountable' for virus

U.S. President Donald Trump told the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday it "must hold China accountable for their actions" related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:48Published

Watch live: Trump makes campaign swing through Pennsylvania

 Polling shows former Vice President Joe Biden is leading President Trump slightly in the state.
CBS News

US reaches 200K coronavirus deaths as Trump praises administration for doing 'phenomenal job' with pandemic

 In March, Trump said keeping the death toll between 100,000 to 200,000 people would have indicated that his administration had "done a very good job."
USATODAY.com

Mitch McConnell Mitch McConnell U.S. Republican Senator from Kentucky, Senate Majority Leader

Romney backs vote on Trump's Supreme Court nominee

 Romney's support for moving forward with the confirmation process provides crucial backing to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
CBS News

Ginsburg’s Death and Trump’s Emerging Legal Coup D’Etat

 On Friday, Supreme Court Justice, Ginsburg, died. Mitch McConnell are Donald Trump now moving rapidly to replace with a 3rd right wing nominee to the SCOTUS...
WorldNews

Republicans push to fill Supreme Court vacancy before November elections

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says President Trump's eventual Supreme Court nominee will receive a vote on the Senate floor. CBS News congressional..
CBS News

GOP senators push to fill Ginsburg's seat before Election Day

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell vows to hold a confirmation vote soon on President Trump's Supreme Court nominee. Nancy Cordes reports.
CBS News

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

President Donald Trump to announce Supreme Court nominee to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat on Saturday

 Trump has said he wants the Senate to vote on his nominee by Election Day, and prominent Republicans say they have the votes to confirm his pick.
USATODAY.com

Republicans appear to have support for vote on Trump Supreme Court nominee after Romney backs push to fill vacancy

 Sen. Mitt Romney's backing means Republicans appear to have the support in the Senate to approve a Trump nominee to the Supreme Court.
USATODAY.com

Ginsburg Supreme Court: Republicans secure vote for replacement

 Senator Mitt Romney of Utah has said he would support a vote on President Trump's court nominee.
BBC News

House to vote on bill to fund government through December

 Republicans have slammed the bill for not including funds to assist farmers.
CBS News

Absentee Voting: Has Trump Handicapped The Republican Party's Efforts?

 A Republican vote-by-mail campaign in swing states may be undercut by President Trump’s rhetoric about election fraud.
NYTimes.com

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

Romney supports holding vote on SCOTUS nominee

 Sen. Mitt Romney supports voting to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat on the Supreme Court, all but ensuring President Trump has the backing..
USATODAY.com

Senator Ted Cruz on filling Ruth Bader Ginsburg's vacant Supreme Court seat

 Senator Ted Cruz joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the Senate fight to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's vacant Supreme Court seat with President Trump's forthcoming..
CBS News

