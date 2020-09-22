Akali Dal rebels approach Election Commission to register new party

Punjab Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on September 20 said that Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MPs should oppose the new agriculture bills in Rajya Sabha and put united front. He said, "I salute power of farmers that made Akali Dal take U-turn and stand in their support. They were...
The Shiromani Akali Dal has quit the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the farm Bills issue, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal announced Saturday night. He made the announcement after holding..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:25Published
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), General Secretary, Bikram Singh Majithia participated in the nation-wide 'Bharat Bandh' protest in Amritsar against new farm bills. "If there is any misunderstanding between..