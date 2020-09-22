Sen. Rob Portman continues to defend his switch on Supreme Court Justice votes in an election year

Global  
 

Sen. Rob Portman continues to defend his switch on Supreme Court Justice votes in an election yearWASHINGTON, D.C. - Sen. Rob Portman on Tuesday defended his reversal on whether the U.S. Senate should vote on a Supreme Court nominee in an election year, arguing that the situation has changed since 2016 because the presidency and U.S. Senate are now controlled by the same political party. In a press call with reporters, Portman also predicted the U.S. Senate will swiftly confirm whoever President Donald Trump nominates to succeed Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court, “assuming it’s a good nominee and assuming it’s someone who can be broadly supported.” Portman has been criticized for changing his stance since Saturday, when he announced his support for a prompt vote on Trump’s...
