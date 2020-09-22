Sen. Rob Portman continues to defend his switch on Supreme Court Justice votes in an election year Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Sen. Rob Portman on Tuesday defended his reversal on whether the WASHINGTON, D.C. - Sen. Rob Portman on Tuesday defended his reversal on whether the U.S. Senate should vote on a Supreme Court nominee in an election year, arguing that the situation has changed since 2016 because the presidency and U.S. Senate are now controlled by the same political party. In a press call with reporters, Portman also predicted the U.S. Senate will swiftly confirm whoever President Donald Trump nominates to succeed Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court, “assuming it’s a good nominee and assuming it’s someone who can be broadly supported.” Portman has been criticized for changing his stance since Saturday, when he announced his support for a prompt vote on Trump’s... 👓 View full article

