|
Sen. Rob Portman continues to defend his switch on Supreme Court Justice votes in an election year
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Sen. Rob Portman on Tuesday defended his reversal on whether the U.S. Senate should vote on a Supreme Court nominee in an election year, arguing that the situation has changed since 2016 because the presidency and U.S. Senate are now controlled by the same political party. In a press call with reporters, Portman also predicted the U.S. Senate will swiftly confirm whoever President Donald Trump nominates to succeed Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court, “assuming it’s a good nominee and assuming it’s someone who can be broadly supported.” Portman has been criticized for changing his stance since Saturday, when he announced his support for a prompt vote on Trump’s...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Rob Portman United States Senator from Ohio
United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress
McConnell defends decision to fill Ginsburg's seat
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:35Published
Romney agrees to vote on Trump's Supreme Court pick
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:19Published
What happens in North Carolina has ramifications for control of the White House, Senate and Supreme Court
NYTimes.com
Washington, D.C. Capital of the United States of America
Flags planted in DC to mark grim virus milestoneFlags were planted in the grounds near the Washington Monument Tuesday to mark the grim milestone of 200,000 people dead from the coronavirus in the United..
USATODAY.com
Memorial project honors COVID-19 deaths as US approaches milestone of 200,000 lives lostAs the U.S. approaches the grim milestone of 200,000 COVID-19 pandemic deaths, volunteers install 20,000 American flags in Washington, DC.
USATODAY.com
Two Republican senators say they oppose Supreme Court vote before electionWashington is gearing up for a political battle over filling the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the late liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Senate Majority..
CBS News
Suspect arrested in connection with ricin letter addressed to White HouseWASHINGTON: Authorities have arrested a person suspected of sending the in an envelope addressed to the but intercepted before it could be delivered there, a law..
WorldNews
Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States
McEnany slams Democrats over Supreme Court processWhite House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended President Donald Trump's move to appoint a Supreme Court nominee in the coming days, filling the vacancy..
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
China's Xi, Russia's Putin push back at Trump during annual UNGAChina's Xi Jinping responded to President Trump's comments about the coronavirus and warned that China will not "engage in zero sum game."
CBS News
Donald Trump and Xi Jinping face off at virtual UN summitChina's leader took oblique potshots at the United States and its foreign policies Tuesday, cautioning in a U.N. address that the world must "not fall into the..
New Zealand Herald
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this