Post Malone leads Billboard Awards nominations
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Post Malone is the sunflower of the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. The multi-platinum 25-year-old star scored 16 nominations, dick clark productions and NBC announced on Tuesday. Malone’s nominations include top artist, top male artist, top rap artist and top streaming songs artist. His 2019 album “Hollywood’s Bleeding” — which featured the hits “Circles,” “Wow” and “Goodbyes” — is up for top Billboard 200 album while “Sunflower,” his collaboration with Swae Lee from the Oscar-winning animation Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, is nominated for top rap song, top collaboration and top streaming song. Lil Nas X follows Malone with 13 nominations, while Billie Eilish and Khalid each scored 12...
Post Malone American singer-songwriter, rapper, record producer, and actor from Texas
Billboard Music Award award
NBC American television and radio network
