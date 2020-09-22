|
Kamala Harris visiting Flint and Detroit for voter registration push
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
FLINT, MI – Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will visit Flint and Detroit Tuesday on a campaign swing through Michigan. Harris will make her first visit to Michigan since becoming the running mate of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. The California senator has...
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kamala Harris United States Senator; 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee
Catholic voters can't ignore abortion or Kamala Harris' religious bigotry in 2020 electionAs Pope Francis has said, 'The right to life is the first among human rights.' So why make American Catholics feel like they shouldn't vote for life?
USATODAY.com
Maya Rudolph wins Creative Arts Emmy as Kamala Harris; Jason Bateman given Ron Cephas Jones' awardMaya Rudolph won a Creative Arts Emmy for her "SNL" role as Kamala Harris, and a ceremony gaffe crowned Jason Bateman instead of Ron Cephas Jones.
USATODAY.com
Trump says Kamala Harris cannot become first woman president: ‘That would rip our country apart’Speaking in front of a crowd in Wisconsin Friday, President Donald Trump zeroed in on Joe Biden’s VP choice in Kamala Harris With the November election just..
WorldNews
Biden makes push for voters on National Black Voter DayDETROIT (AP) — Joe Biden's campaign unveiled a series of nationwide digital events Friday targeting Black voters in swing states — a strategic move by the..
WorldNews
Flint, Michigan City in Michigan, United States
Michigan to pay $600 mln to Flint water victims
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:09Published
Detroit Largest city in Michigan
Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire retiring immediately after nearly three seasons in DetroitRon Gardenhire, a cancer survivor, hasn't felt well since dealing with stomach virus this month. Lloyd McClendon will manage team the rest of season.
USATODAY.com
A Desperate Bid for Survival as Fire Closed In on an Oregon Mountain TownAfter wildfires left them trapped on the shores of a reservoir near Detroit, Ore., dozens of people and nine firefighters mounted a last stand, hoping for a..
NYTimes.com
Biden slams Trump in Michigan on virus, offshoring
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:55Published
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Dems accuse GOP of hypocrisy on court debateDemocrats are accusing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of blatant hypocrisy after he pledged a Senate vote on President Donald Trump's nominee to fill..
USATODAY.com
McEnany slams Democrats over Supreme Court processWhite House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended President Donald Trump's move to appoint a Supreme Court nominee in the coming days, filling the vacancy..
USATODAY.com
Packing the Supreme Court or expanding it? There's a difference.Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death has left a seat open on the Supreme Court leaving both Democrats and Republicans to change sides on filling the seat.
USATODAY.com
Michigan State in the northern United States
Michigan tourism businesses worry about cold weather and COVID spikesOne restaurant owner said she's had trouble lately getting people to comply with orders to wear masks."People are just starting to get sick of it, and it's..
CBS News
NTSB investigates weekend aircraft crashes in Texas, Indiana, Michigan and Illinois that killed 10 peopleThe NTSB is investigating deadly small plane crashes in Texas, Michigan and Indiana, and a fatal helicopter crash in Illinois over the weekend.
USATODAY.com
Rare conjoined twins, born locked in embrace, successfully separated in MichiganSarabeth and Amelia Irwin are believed to be the first set of conjoined twins in Michigan to be successfully separated.
USATODAY.com
Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Biden, an expert retail politician, becomes a master of social distancing.An expert retail politician has become perhaps the most conspicuous practitioner of social distancing in America.
NYTimes.com
Watch live: Trump makes campaign swing through PennsylvaniaPolling shows former Vice President Joe Biden is leading President Trump slightly in the state.
CBS News
Warriors' Steve Kerr to Help Joe Biden on National Voter Registration DayKerr to help Biden campaign on National Voter Registration Day originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, and Warriors..
WorldNews
California State in the western United States
Procession honors fallen California firefighterA fallen firefighter was honored Tuesday with a procession along a highway in Southern California. Charles Morton died on Sept. 17 while battling the El Dorado..
USATODAY.com
U.S. vintners fear notes of ash after record wildfires
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:00Published
California's Bobcat Fire not expected to be contained until Oct. 30; 4,000 forced to evacuateUp to 85 structures may have burned, officials say. The blaze has torched more than 106,000 acres and full containment is not expected until Oct. 30
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this