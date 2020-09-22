|
China's labor program in Tibet has echoes of Xinjiang: Report
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Shares China is forcing Tibetan farmers and herders into labor programs similar to those used in troubled Xinjiang, a US research institute alleged Tuesday. The moves risk a "loss of cultural heritage" in the politically sensitive region, the group's report warned. Authorities in Tibet, a predominantly Buddhist area in China's far west, have touted the scheme -- which puts rural workers to task in factories -- as a tool for poverty alleviation. They say...
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
