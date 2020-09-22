Global  
 

China's labor program in Tibet has echoes of Xinjiang: Report

WorldNews Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
China's labor program in Tibet has echoes of Xinjiang: ReportShares China is forcing Tibetan farmers and herders into labor programs similar to those used in troubled Xinjiang, a US research institute alleged Tuesday. The moves risk a "loss of cultural heritage" in the politically sensitive region, the group's report warned. Authorities in Tibet, a predominantly Buddhist area in China's far west, have touted the scheme -- which puts rural workers to task in factories -- as a tool for poverty alleviation. They say...
Tibet Autonomous Region Tibet Autonomous Region Autonomous region of China

Tibetans hold anti-China protest in solidarity with Special Frontier Force commando in New York [Video]

Tibetans hold anti-China protest in solidarity with Special Frontier Force commando in New York

Members of the Tibetan community in New York organised a protest against China at Jackson Heights, also known as Little India, to show their solidarity with SSF (Special Frontier Force) commando Nyima Tenzin. Nyima, a Tibetan-Indian hero of the elite covert paramilitary unit SFF was killed on the night of 29-30 August in eastern Ladakh in India. The 51-year old soldier died after he stepped on to a 1962 vintage anti-personnel mine near the southern bank of the Pangong lake. The Tibetan community across the world is angry about China's recent aggression in Ladakh and they accused Beijing for occupying Tibet for the past several decades. The Tibetan National Congress led by President Tseten Lhagyal also held solidarity prayers as a tribute to brave SFF commando Nyima Tenzin. The Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) belongs to the Tibetan refugee community that has settled in India due to Chinese atrocities.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published
Tibetans hold candle light vigil for slain SFF commando Nyima Tenzin [Video]

Tibetans hold candle light vigil for slain SFF commando Nyima Tenzin

Tibetan people held candle light vigil for slain Special Frontier Force (SFF) commando Nyima Tenzin on September 07. Tenzin lost his life along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on August 31 when he stepped on a landmine laid in 1962 at Gurung Hill in Chushul.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:26Published

Xinjiang Xinjiang Autonomous region of China

China admits Uighur birthrate has dropped by nearly one-third

 Chinese officials have admitted that birth rates have plummeted among its ethnic Uighurs, fuelling claims that Beijing is subjecting its Muslim minority to a..
New Zealand Herald

Clues to scale of Xinjiang labour operation emerge as China defends camps

 The Chinese Communist party government has defended its system of internment camps for Uighur and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang, in a white paper that also..
WorldNews

Xinjiang: China defends 're-education' camps

 Beijing has faced widespread criticism over detention centres set up for mostly Muslim Uighurs.
BBC News

China Focus: China issues white paper on employment, labor rights in Xinjiang

 BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday published a white paper on the employment and labor rights in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The white paper,..
WorldNews

Buddhism Buddhism World religion founded by the Buddha

Buddhist festival held without spectators in Sri Lanka [Video]

Buddhist festival held without spectators in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's annual Esala Perahera festival is held in the inland city of Kandy.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Watch: Message to China as Tibetan soldier killed at LAC gets public funeral [Video]

Watch: Message to China as Tibetan soldier killed at LAC gets public funeral

A funeral with mass public participation was held in Ladakh for a martyred Tibetan soldier. Company Leader Nyima Tenzin, of the Special Frontier Force, was killed in a landmine explosion during an..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:09Published
Watch: Tibetan protests against China amid border row; held by Delhi cops [Video]

Watch: Tibetan protests against China amid border row; held by Delhi cops

A zealous Tibetan activist staged a protest outside the Chinese embassy in India's national capital. He was seen waving the Tibetan flag and the Indian tricolour. However, his protest was broken up and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:24Published
China dismisses US report about boosting nuclear warheads [Video]

China dismisses US report about boosting nuclear warheads

US Department of Defense says China is planning to double the number of its nuclear warheads in the next 10 years.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:34Published

China's labor program in Tibet has echoes of Xinjiang: Report

WorldNews Also reported by •Business Insider

Trump administration blocks some Xinjiang goods from China suspected of being made with slave labor

Trump administration blocks some Xinjiang goods from China suspected of being made with slave labor (CNN)The Trump administration issued new import restrictions on Monday against Chinese companies it accuses of using slave labor, including products from...
WorldNews Also reported by •Christian PostHNGNVOA News

China replicates Xinjiang model, turns Tibetans into factory workers

 China is pushing growing numbers of Tibetan rural laborers off the land and into recently built military-style training centers where they are turned into...
IndiaTimes


