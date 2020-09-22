|
Pascale Ferrier: White House ricin package suspect in court
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Pascale Ferrier, a Canadian computer programmer, is also accused of mailing poison to Texas authorities.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Texas State in the southern United States
Tropical depression Beta batters Texas coastTropical Storm Beta was downgraded to a tropical depression after hitting the Texas coast. Tanya Rivero spoke with CBS News meteorologist and climate change..
CBS News
Near miss renews call for Houston storm barrierThe near miss by Hurricane Laura last month has Texas officials and experts again pushing for the construction of a long discussed coastal barrier system to..
USATODAY.com
Beta's rains causing flooding in HoustonBeta has weakened to a tropical depression as it parked itself over the Texas coast, raising concerns of extensive flooding in Houston and areas further inland...
USATODAY.com
Tweets about this