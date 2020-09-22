Four Seasons original member Tommy DeVito dead of coronavirus at 92

LAS VEGAS (AP) — One of the last Las Vegas Strip resorts to reopen after coronavirus closures will be the first to be smoke-free, MGM Resorts International...

Tommy DeVito Dead - Four Seasons Original Member Dead at 92 From COVID-19 Tommy DeVito, one of the original members of the legendary Four Seasons group, has tragically passed away at the age of 92 from COVID-19 aka the Coronavirus....

Just Jared 6 hours ago



