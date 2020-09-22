|
Four Seasons original member Tommy DeVito dead of coronavirus at 92
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Tommy DeVito, whose bad boy image was immortalized in the hit 'Jersey Boys,' passed away in Las Vegas on Monday, Sept. 21.
