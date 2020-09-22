Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Four Seasons original member Tommy DeVito dead of coronavirus at 92

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Tommy DeVito, whose bad boy image was immortalized in the hit 'Jersey Boys,' passed away in Las Vegas on Monday, Sept. 21.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tommy DeVito (musician) American musician

Tommy DeVito, Original Four Seasons Member, Dead at 92 from COVID

 Tommy DeVito -- one of the original members of the iconic Doo-Wop group, The Four Seasons -- has died from coronavirus. 'Casino' actor Alfredo Nittoli confirmed..
TMZ.com

Las Vegas Las Vegas Largest city in Nevada

Raiders open new Las Vegas stadium with statement win over Saints

 The Raiders opened Allegiant Stadium with a game to remember as Derek Carr and Co. notched a signature win against the Saints.
USATODAY.com

'90 Day Fiance' Larissa Lima Arrested by ICE After Cam Girl Show

 "90 Day Fiance" star Larissa Lima has been arrested by ICE ... TMZ has confirmed. Larissa was taken into custody Saturday at her and her boyfriend, Eric Nichols'..
TMZ.com

Coronavirus updates: Las Vegas bars, breweries to reopen Sunday; Texas eases business restrictions; India reports 96K more cases in 24 hours

 Bars in Las Vegas reopen Sunday. Texas to relax restrictions for businesses, except bars. India reports 96K more cases in 24 hours. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

MGM Resorts adopts smoke-free policy for Vegas Strip casino

 LAS VEGAS (AP) — One of the last Las Vegas Strip resorts to reopen after coronavirus closures will be the first to be smoke-free, MGM Resorts International...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Newsday

Tommy DeVito Dead - Four Seasons Original Member Dead at 92 From COVID-19

 Tommy DeVito, one of the original members of the legendary Four Seasons group, has tragically passed away at the age of 92 from COVID-19 aka the Coronavirus....
Just Jared

News24.com | Donald Trump's Las Vegas indoor rally violates coronavirus restrictions, outrages Nevada officials

 US President Donald Trump has held his first fully indoor rally in months, outraging officials in the state of Nevada who warned the gathering violated...
News24


Tweets about this