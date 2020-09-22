Global  
 

Two weeks after leaving Thunder, Billy Donovan accepts Bulls coaching job

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Just two weeks after leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder, Billy Donovan was snapped up to take over as Chicago Bulls coach.
 The Chicago Bulls have hired former Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan has their new head coach. CBS 2's Matt Zahn reports.

The Chicago Bulls have announced their decision to relieve Jim Boylen as head coach of the NBA team.

