International dark web bust leads to more than 170 arrests

WorldNews Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
International dark web bust leads to more than 170 arrestsThe US Justice Department (DOJ) announced on Tuesday the results of an international law enforcement operation aimed at taking down drug traffickers on the dark web. Known as Operation DisrupTor, named after the anonymity network Tor that's used by many to access the dark web, the effort lead to more than 170 arrests and the seizure of over $6.5 million. https://twitter.com/TheJusticeDept/status/1308401473471078400?s=20 The...
Tor (anonymity network) Free and open-source anonymity network based on onion routing


United States Department of Justice U.S. federal executive department in charge of law enforcement

