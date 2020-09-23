Global  
 

House OKs spending bill, sending legislation to Senate just days before government set to shutdown

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 23 September 2020
The House approved a government spending bill Tuesday in hopes of averting a government shutdown that would rock the country in eight days in the midst of a global pandemic.
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: House approves short-term spending bill to avoid government shutdown

House approves short-term spending bill to avoid government shutdown 00:19

 Democrats and Republicans in a bitterly divided U.S. House have voted to take a government shutdown off the table this fall.

