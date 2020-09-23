|
Johnson warns of tougher curbs if UK rules flouted
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Boris Johnson says "we must reserve the right to go further" with measures if virus cases keep rising.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
United Kingdom imposes new restrictions as COVID-19 cases spikeNew coronavirus cases are skyrocketing across the U.K. and now Prime Minister Boris Johnson is rolling out new restrictions to slow the outbreak. Holly Wiliams..
CBS News
Covid: Boris Johnson calls for 'resolve' to fight coronavirus over winterBut Boris Johnson warns the nation further measures may be necessary if the new rules are not followed.
BBC News
New COVID-19 restrictions announced as U.K. hits "a perilous turning point"British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the U.K. is at "a perilous turning point" in the coronavirus pandemic, as newly confirmed cases have skyrocketed...
CBS News
UK PM calls for resolve to fight Covid over winterBut Boris Johnson warns the nation further measures may be necessary if the new rules are not followed.
BBC News
