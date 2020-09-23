Global  
 

Air Force Two, carrying Vice President Mike Pence, returns to airport after hitting bird on takeoff

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
The bird hit one of the engines of the aircraft, which was carrying the vice president. It then returned safely to Manchester Airport.
VP Pence's plane makes emergency landing in NH

 Vice President Mike Pence's airplane struck a bird upon take-off from a New Hampshire airport, causing the pilot to return to the airport out of caution, The..
USATODAY.com

2020 Daily Trail Markers: Pence says Trump is "anxious" to move forward with SCOTUS nominee process

 CBS News anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell spoke Monday with the vice president.
CBS News

Vice President Pence on honoring Ginsburg and moving forward with picking her replacement

 Vice President Mike Pence will play a key role in the nomination process and interview of each of the candidates President Trump is considering. Pence speaks..
CBS News

