|
Air Force Two, carrying Vice President Mike Pence, returns to airport after hitting bird on takeoff
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
The bird hit one of the engines of the aircraft, which was carrying the vice president. It then returned safely to Manchester Airport.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Air Force Two Air traffic control call sign of any US Air Force aircraft carrying the vice president of the US
Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States
VP Pence's plane makes emergency landing in NHVice President Mike Pence's airplane struck a bird upon take-off from a New Hampshire airport, causing the pilot to return to the airport out of caution, The..
USATODAY.com
Trump will go to Pittsburgh and Pence to New Hampshire as Harris visits Flint and Detroit.
NYTimes.com
2020 Daily Trail Markers: Pence says Trump is "anxious" to move forward with SCOTUS nominee processCBS News anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell spoke Monday with the vice president.
CBS News
Vice President Pence on honoring Ginsburg and moving forward with picking her replacementVice President Mike Pence will play a key role in the nomination process and interview of each of the candidates President Trump is considering. Pence speaks..
CBS News
Manchester Airport Airport in Manchester, England
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this