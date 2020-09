From the Archives, 1977: The first VFL Grand Final broadcast live in Melbourne Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ( 4 days ago )

In 1977, the VFL Grand Final, played between Collingwood and North Melbourne, was televised live in Victoria for the first time. The rights to the broadcast were purchased by HSV-7 for $100,000. The game itself ended in a draw, for just the second time in VFL history. πŸ‘“ View full article

