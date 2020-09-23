Global  
 

Breonna Taylor: Kentucky city braces for prosecutor decision

BBC News Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Louisville fears civil unrest at it waits to hear of any charges over the killing of Breonna Taylor.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Downtown Louisville braces for Breonna Taylor decision

Downtown Louisville braces for Breonna Taylor decision 00:49

 Louisville police erected security barriers and boarded up windows on Tuesday (September 22) in anticipation of the grand jury's decision in the Breonna Taylor case expected any day.

Louisville under state of emergency ahead of Breonna Taylor decision

 The city of Louisville, Kentucky, is under a state of emergency as it awaits a major decision in the case of Breonna Taylor's death. Jericka Duncan has the..
Louisville braces for Breonna Taylor case decision

 Police in Louisville, Kentucky have begun preparing for another round of protests and possible unrest as the city nervously awaits the state attorney general's..
Officer in Breonna Taylor case defends actions, slams mayor in mass email to Louisville cops

 Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly sent an email to more than 1,000 colleagues criticizing the Louisville mayor and defending his actions that March night.
 
Black Lives Matter: Kentucky city prepares for Breonna Taylor announcement

 In the US, officials in Kentucky's largest city were preparing for more protests and possible unrest on Tuesday as the public nervously awaits the state attorney..
AP Top Stories September 22 P

 Here's the latest for Tuesday September 22nd: Romney supports voting for Ginsburg replacement; U.S., China trade barbs over coronavirus; Police in Kentucky..
Louisville in a State of Emergency following Breonna Taylor settlement [Video]

Police in Lousville Kentucky have declared a state of emergency as the city waits to hear if 4 officers will be charged in the death of Breonna Taylor. Federal buildings, and other downtown businesses..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:32Published
Breonna Taylor's family receives $12M settlement [Video]

Breonna Taylor's family will receive a 12 million dollar settlement from the city of Louisville, Kentucky.They sued after police officers shot and killed the 26 year old while executing a no-knock..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:37Published
Eye On The Day 9/16 [Video]

Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Hurricane Sally is battering parts of the Gulf Coast, President Trump defends policies during town hall-style interview, and City of Louisville, KY..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:12Published

