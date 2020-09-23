Global  
 

KKR vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians best XI - KKR vs MI LIVE at 7:30 PM

DNA Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
KKR vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction - Check My IPL Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's IPL match, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team Player List, IPL 13 RR Dream11 Team Player List, KKR Dream11 Team Player List, MI Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips and Kolkata Knight Riders vs...
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Burj Khalifa welcomes Kolkata Knight Riders in grand way | Oneindia News

Burj Khalifa welcomes Kolkata Knight Riders in grand way | Oneindia News 01:16

 The United Arab Emirates chose to light up the iconic Burj Khalifa to welcome the Kolkata Knight riders IPL team which is co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan. The Dubai skyscraper was lit up in KKR colours. It showed KKR’s moto and also their players, including their skipper Karthik. The Kolkata team...

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for KKR vs MI IPL 2020

 KKR vs MI Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team Player List, KKR Dream11 Team Player List, MI Dream11 Team Player List
DNA

IPL: Boult backs Bumrah to bounce back strongly

 Left-arm fast bowler Trent Boult has backed Jasprit Bumrah to bounce back strongly in Mumbai Indians' next IPL game against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday
IndiaTimes


