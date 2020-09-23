KKR vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians best XI - KKR vs MI LIVE at 7:30 PM

Video Credit: Oneindia - Published 34 minutes ago Burj Khalifa welcomes Kolkata Knight Riders in grand way | Oneindia News 01:16 The United Arab Emirates chose to light up the iconic Burj Khalifa to welcome the Kolkata Knight riders IPL team which is co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan. The Dubai skyscraper was lit up in KKR colours. It showed KKR’s moto and also their players, including their skipper Karthik. The Kolkata team...