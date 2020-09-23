Global  
 

In major move, China sets 2060 goal to go carbon neutral

Wednesday, 23 September 2020
In major move, China sets 2060 goal to go carbon neutralUNITED NATIONS: Chinese President vowed Tuesday that the world's largest greenhouse gas polluter will peak emissions in 2030 and go carbon neutral by 2060, in what climate activists hailed as a major step forward. The goals were the most concrete yet announced by China, which accounts for one quarter of the planet's greenhouse gas emissions blamed for fast-rising temperatures. Speaking to the UN General Assembly, Xi renewed his support for the Paris climate accord and called for a green focus as the world recovers from the Covid-19 crisis. The Paris accord "outlines the minimum steps to be taken to protect the Earth, our shared homeland, and all countries must take decisive...
WorldNews


