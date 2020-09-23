Global  
 

Donald Trump Leading Joe Biden in Just 1 of Over 60 National Polls Conducted So Far This Month

WorldNews Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Donald Trump Leading Joe Biden in Just 1 of Over 60 National Polls Conducted So Far This MonthAs the election quickly approaches, President Donald Trump is trailing Democratic nominee Joe Biden in all but one national poll taken in September. The Rasmussen Reports poll released September...
Trump order seeks to ban military, government contractors from some diversity training

 WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump issued an executive order on Tuesday that he said would ban the military, government contractors and federal..
WorldNews

Leaders spar at UN General Assembly amid global crisis

 (CNN)World leaders gathered virtually Tuesday for this week's United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), with the UN's historic 75th anniversary overshadowed by..
WorldNews

Cindy McCain Endorses Biden, Citing Trump’s Disparagement of Troops

 The widow of Senator John McCain praised Joe Biden’s “character and integrity” and noted that both he and her family had children who had served in the..
NYTimes.com

Trump slammed for bizarre comment mocking Biden’s mask-wearing: ‘I can’t with this idiot’

 At a rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, President...
WorldNews
Donald Trump says 200,000 death toll could have been far worse [Video]

Donald Trump says 200,000 death toll could have been far worse

US President Donald Trump has again blamed China as his country's death tollfrom Covid-19 passed 200,000. Mr Trump said the toll could have been as highas three million had his administration not acted to contain the coronavirus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published

Cindy McCain endorses Joe Biden for president

 "Joe and I don't always agree on the issues, and I know he and John certainly had some passionate arguments, but he is a good and honest man," McCain tweeted...
CBS News

India, US share strong interest in rules-based Indo-Pacific region: Biden

 Asserting that India and the US share a strong interest in a rules-based Indo-Pacific region where no country including China threatens, Democratic vice..
IndiaTimes
Cindy McCain To Endorse Joe Biden [Video]

Cindy McCain To Endorse Joe Biden

FilmMagic/FilmMagic for U.S.VETS Cindy McCain, the wife of the late GOP Sen. John McCain of Arizona, is set to formally endorse Joe Biden for president, he announced during a fundraiser Tuesday. McCain's support could make waves in the battleground state of Arizona ahead of the heated 2020 election.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

If Democrats win in November, nothing less than absolute ruthlessness will do

 This is the best essay I've read about the the SC takeover by conservatives and what to do about it. The author pulls no punches. It's a short, but powerful..
WorldNews

Democrats' path to victory in 2020 election 'runs straight through Michigan,' Kamala Harris tells Detroit supporters

 The Democratic vice presidential nominee visited Black-owned businesses in Flint and rallied with supporters in Detroit during Tuesday campaign stop.
USATODAY.com

Trump, Biden fight to define campaign's most pressing issues

 SWANTON, Ohio (AP) — President Donald Trump was interrupted twice during an Ohio rally this week by sign-waving supporters chanting, “Fill that seat!” “I..
WorldNews

Swing state voters weigh in on U.S. election [Video]

Swing state voters weigh in on U.S. election

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and U.S. President Donald Trump are about even in Pennsylvania and North Carolina, while the former vice president leads in Michigan and Wisconsin, according..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:48Published
Electoral College Makes Pennsylvania A Key Battleground State [Video]

Electoral College Makes Pennsylvania A Key Battleground State

Both president Trump and former vice president Joe Biden have been crisscrossing Pennsylvania non-stop, and it’s not likely to let up. This state’s electoral votes are key to who wins the..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:17Published
Money Watch: Tax Plans From Pres. Trump, Biden [Video]

Money Watch: Tax Plans From Pres. Trump, Biden

Our money expert outlines tax plans put forth by President Donald Trump and his challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden. (3:29)WCCO Mid-Morning - Sept. 22, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:28Published

Dr. Fauci, Bill Barr, Black Lives Matter Founders, Trump, Biden, and More Featured on Time 100 List

 The annual Time 100 is out, and this year's list of most influential people in the world ranges from people at the forefront of the coronavirus fight to...
Mediaite Also reported by •Newsmax

Joe Biden says he trusts vaccines and scientists, not Trump

Joe Biden says he trusts vaccines and scientists, not Trump Joe Biden said that while he trusts what scientists say about a potential coronavirus vaccine, he doesn’t trust US President Donald Trump. His comments come as...
WorldNews Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Trump Blames Biden For Not Instituting Mask Mandate; Biden Reminds Trump ‘I’m Not Currently President’

 During an ABC News Town Hall, President Donald Trump blamed a lack of a national mandate for mask-wearing on Joe Biden, despite the fact that Trump is currently...
Mediaite


