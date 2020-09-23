Global  
 

More than 160 world leaders and diplomats call for UK to release Julian Assange

Wednesday, 23 September 2020
More than 160 world leaders and diplomats call for UK to release Julian AssangeWikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should be released from a UK prison and not be extradited to the US, according to more than 160 world leaders, politicians and diplomats. The high-powered group gave their support to Assange in an open letter addressed to prime minister Boris Johnson and other government ministers....
