More than 160 world leaders and diplomats call for UK to release Julian Assange
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should be released from a UK prison and not be extradited to the US, according to more than 160 world leaders, politicians and diplomats. The high-powered group gave their support to Assange in an open letter addressed to prime minister Boris Johnson and other government ministers....
