More than 160 world leaders and diplomats call for UK to release Julian Assange

US Lawyers Silent At Testimony That GOP Congressman Tempted Assange With Pardon



A lawyer said Friday that in 2017, she witnessed a former GOP congressman dangle a pardon from President Donald Trump before her client, Julian Assange. Jennifer Robinson's testimony was part of Assange's ongoing UK extradition trial. She said the congressman was then US Representative Dana Rohrabacher. Robinson explained that the pardon was in exchange for identifying the source of the leaked DNC documents distributed by WikiLeaks during the 2016 election.

